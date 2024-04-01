Alight (ALIT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alight (NYSE: ALIT) recently:

3/21/2024 – Alight had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Alight had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Alight had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Alight had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Alight had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Alight had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alight Price Performance

NYSE ALIT opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

In other news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,424,332.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,424,332.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 464,336 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,359 over the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter valued at $78,831,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alight during the fourth quarter worth about $42,947,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. lifted its position in Alight by 33.3% during the third quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alight by 616.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,147,000 after buying an additional 4,990,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alight by 1,767.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,998,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after buying an additional 4,730,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Articles

