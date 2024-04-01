Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ALGT opened at $75.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGT. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

