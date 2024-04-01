Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 805 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $193.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.78 and its 200 day moving average is $209.59. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

