Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $261.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.91.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

