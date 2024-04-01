Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,806 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $493.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $502.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $455.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

