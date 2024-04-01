Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Sells 336 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 44,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $131.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.23. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

