Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,866 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $126.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

