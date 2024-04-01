Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Position Reduced by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $4,809,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $50.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

