Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Insider Sells $1,826,979.96 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 20th, John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $150.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.78 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.48.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

