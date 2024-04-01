Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Short Interest Update

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the February 29th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

DOX stock opened at $90.37 on Monday. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.14.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $119,694,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $104,410,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth $96,934,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 31.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,153,000 after purchasing an additional 621,962 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,027,000 after purchasing an additional 491,265 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

