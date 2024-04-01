American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

