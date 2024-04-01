American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2,331.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,662 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $86.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

