American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff purchased 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,880.

NYSE:AHR opened at $14.75 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

