American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $78.17 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $78.70. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

