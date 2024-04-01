American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Trading Down 0.3 %

AMNB stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $507.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American National Bankshares

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

In other news, SVP Rhonda P. Joyce sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $29,628.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,836.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Rhonda P. Joyce sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $29,628.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,836.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $30,616.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,985.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

