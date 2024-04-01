American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 9.7 %

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 million, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

