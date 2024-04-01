Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider Sells $721,924.00 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gumer Alvero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total value of $154,377.30.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $438.44 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.85 and a fifty-two week high of $440.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $406.88 and its 200 day moving average is $368.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

