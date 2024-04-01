Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.05

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.05 and last traded at $39.05, with a volume of 2273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 315.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 127,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 97,043 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 97,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 71.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 25,476 shares during the last quarter.

About Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

