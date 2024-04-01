Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Short Interest Update

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 29th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $53,240.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,674 shares of company stock valued at $378,754. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,275,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,656,000 after acquiring an additional 225,486 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 69,733 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3,594.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 894,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 870,560 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of -0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $31.77.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.