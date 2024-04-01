Analysts Set Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target at $21.67

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $46,435.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock worth $112,642. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

BXMT opened at $19.91 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.89%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Further Reading

