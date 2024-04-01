Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target at $28.45

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.61.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FQVLF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 2.8 %

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.80.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

