Analysts Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) PT at $12.57

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

KREF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 10,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.96. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 361.76, a quick ratio of 361.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -128.21%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

