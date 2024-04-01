Analysts Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price at $262.33

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.18.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Paycom Software

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.9 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after buying an additional 137,583 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after acquiring an additional 801,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,441,000 after acquiring an additional 180,202 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $199.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.68. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.