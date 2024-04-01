Analysts Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price at $262.33

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.18.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

View Our Latest Report on Paycom Software

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after buying an additional 137,583 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after acquiring an additional 801,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,441,000 after acquiring an additional 180,202 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $199.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.68. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.