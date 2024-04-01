Analysts Set Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Price Target at $39.20

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYRE. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $47.97.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.80). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

