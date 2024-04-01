Analysts Set Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Target Price at $37.58

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNOM. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 1,045.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,825,000 after buying an additional 6,277,324 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,344,000 after buying an additional 2,246,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 208,108 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 66,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $38.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.79. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

