Analysts Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) PT at $61.60

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 497,205 shares in the company, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,990,016 shares of company stock worth $1,693,978,567. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.95. Walmart has a 12-month low of $47.82 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $484.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

