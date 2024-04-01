Analysts Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Target Price at $249.31

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.31.

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

NYSE WSM opened at $317.53 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $319.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,329 shares of company stock worth $10,729,906. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

