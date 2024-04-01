Analysts Set WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Target Price at $55.00

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $46.50 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

