Analyzing nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) and Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF)

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) and Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for nCino and Enghouse Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get nCino alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 5 6 0 2.55 Enghouse Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

nCino presently has a consensus price target of $35.40, suggesting a potential downside of 5.30%. Enghouse Systems has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 186.98%. Given Enghouse Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enghouse Systems is more favorable than nCino.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

94.8% of nCino shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Enghouse Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of nCino shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares nCino and Enghouse Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino -8.89% 0.31% 0.25% Enghouse Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares nCino and Enghouse Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nCino $476.54 million 8.96 -$102.72 million ($0.38) -98.37 Enghouse Systems N/A N/A N/A $1.11 20.41

Enghouse Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than nCino. nCino is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enghouse Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

nCino beats Enghouse Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It also offers SimpleNexus, a suite of products that enables loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents, settlement agents, and others to engage in the homeownership process from internet-enabled device. The company serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, new market entrants, and independent mortgage banks through sales team comprising business development representatives, account executives, field sales engineers, and customer success managers. nCino, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Enghouse Systems

(Get Free Report)

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video. Its technologies include contact center, video collaboration, video health monitoring, video room systems, interactive voice response, artificial intelligence, outbound dialers, attendant console, agent performance optimization, customer survey, business intelligence and analytics that may be deployed in private cloud, multi-tenant cloud or on-premise environments. This segment serves financial services, media businesses, telecoms, business process service providers, as well as technology and health care companies. The Asset Management Group segment offers a portfolio of software and services to cable operators, network telecommunication providers, media, transit, defense, and public safety companies. This segment's products include network infrastructure, operations support systems, and business support systems, as well as video and cloud TV solutions. This segment also provides fleet routing, dispatch, scheduling, transit e-ticketing and automated fare collection, communications, and emergency control center solutions for the transportation, government, first responders, and security sectors. The company also offers SaaS based enterprise mobility management solutions; Video Engagement Platform that provides video creation, content management, and highly scalable delivery solutions; and cloud communications. Enghouse Systems Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.