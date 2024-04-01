Analyzing Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) & Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) and Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Veris Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Veris Residential pays out -17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Realty Income pays out 244.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years. Realty Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $279.86 million 5.01 -$107.26 million ($1.23) -12.37 Realty Income $4.08 billion 11.42 $872.31 million $1.26 42.94

This table compares Veris Residential and Realty Income’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Veris Residential and Realty Income, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 1 2 0 2.67 Realty Income 0 7 5 0 2.42

Veris Residential presently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.15%. Realty Income has a consensus price target of $60.96, indicating a potential upside of 12.68%. Given Veris Residential’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than Realty Income.

Profitability

This table compares Veris Residential and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -38.30% -11.53% -4.32% Realty Income 21.39% 4.06% 1.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Realty Income shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Realty Income beats Veris Residential on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principle; a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 644 consecutive monthly dividends on its shares of common stock throughout its 55-year operating history and increased the dividend 123 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O).

