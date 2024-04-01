Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 29th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anghami

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Anghami during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anghami during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anghami during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Anghami Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGH opened at $1.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. Anghami has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

