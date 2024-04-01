Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGHW) Short Interest Down 13.8% in March

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the February 29th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Anghami

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anghami stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Get Anghami alerts:

Anghami Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGHW opened at $0.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Anghami has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.11.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.