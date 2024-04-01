Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires 1,088 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 413,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 78,346 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 141,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.53.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.57. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.35 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

