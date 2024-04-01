Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the February 29th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Apollomics Stock Up 86.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLMW opened at $0.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Apollomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollomics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLMW. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollomics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollomics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollomics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Apollomics Company Profile

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

