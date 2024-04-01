Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) PT Lowered to $5.00

Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apollomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLM opened at $0.75 on Monday. Apollomics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLM. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Apollomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

