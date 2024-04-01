Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 9.0% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 13.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.35 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

