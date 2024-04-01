Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Holdings Decreased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,155 shares during the period. Applied Industrial Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 494.2% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 425,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after acquiring an additional 208,315 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AIT opened at $197.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.24 and a 1 year high of $201.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

