Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ares Capital by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 411.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Ares Capital by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $20.86.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

