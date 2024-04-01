Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,464,444,000 after purchasing an additional 759,378 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.18.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $607.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $634.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $586.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.04. The stock has a market cap of $262.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

