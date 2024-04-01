Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.41

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 1074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $832.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 64.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

See Also

