Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Raised by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises 3.3% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,084 shares of company stock valued at $86,554,611. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $289.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.76. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $307.74. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

