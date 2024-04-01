Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at 124.99 on Monday. ARM has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 164.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 115.99 and a 200-day moving average of 79.89.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARM will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $339,965,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $152,896,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $143,092,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

