Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $98.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $124.22 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $125.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Free Report

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.