Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $173.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $151.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.50. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.25.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.02 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,225,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,863,000 after buying an additional 4,268,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after buying an additional 1,698,302 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after buying an additional 796,087 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $78,719,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

