Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Price Target Lowered to $3.30 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $3.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $32.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.61. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 164,635 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

