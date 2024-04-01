Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ASMB opened at $13.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein acquired 24,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $233,990.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 655,357 shares in the company, valued at $6,134,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 262,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 99,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 68,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 587.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

