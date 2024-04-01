Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 157,024 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 719.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,024 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.40% of PROG worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 66,185 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $921,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 621.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 124,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 38,908 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Stock Performance

PRG stock opened at $34.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.07.

PROG Dividend Announcement

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. PROG had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. PROG’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on PROG in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

