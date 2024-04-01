Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 4,560 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.38% of Lindsay worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,285,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lindsay by 21.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 3,922.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,985 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter worth $682,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lindsay by 10.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNN. TheStreet downgraded Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Lindsay Trading Down 0.4 %

Lindsay stock opened at $117.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.03. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.44 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

