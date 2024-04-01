Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.6 %

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $195.09 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $196.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.