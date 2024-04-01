Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.40 Million Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 129.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,632 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of Merchants Bancorp worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 85.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 35,280 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 23.1% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

MBIN opened at $43.18 on Monday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $346.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.38%.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.